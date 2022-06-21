Brussels Airlines cabin crew and pilot strike: already 315 flights cancelled

As previously announced, the unions representing the Brussels Airlines cabin crew and pilot community issued a strike warning for 23, 24 and 25 June. A solution for the disagreement has not been found, hence the airline was forced to cancel 315 flights affecting around 40,000 passengers. The total impact towards passengers has yet to be determined as employees are not obliged to state their willingness to strike or to work.

“We sincerely regret the impact of these social actions on our customers, at the start of the Summer holidays. On these three days, 533 flights (charters included) were originally scheduled for almost 70,000 passengers,” the airline wrote in a press release.

The airline has looked into other solutions for its passengers like rebooking them on other flights within the Lufthansa group or on other airlines.

Brussels Airlines will operate three Airbus 330, normally used for long-haul traffic, to cover the need for 4 flights to Nice, France and 6 flights to Rome, Italy.

“Our objective is to have all impacted customers informed at the end of the day (note from editor: 21 June). We continue to closely monitor the situation and stay in contact with the impacted passengers,” Brussels Airlines added.

The management of Brussels Airlines confirmed to remain open to discussions with the trade unions.