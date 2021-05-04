Brussels Airlines withdraws Zadar and Zagreb from its Croatian network, maintains Split and Dubrovnik

Brussels Airlines will not reintroduce the Croatian destinations Zadar and Zagreb this summer.

Although the airline previously announced the reintroduction of scheduled flights this summer from the Belgian capital to four Croatian airports (Dubrovnik, Split, Zadar and Zagreb), the routes to Zagreb and Zadar are no longer on sale and the company will not operate to the two airports in the summer season.

A market analysis determined that the demand for Zadar and Zagreb airports will be insufficient this summer season. Therefore, these destinations have been removed from the route map. Brussels Airlines nevertheless codeshares with Croatian Airlines on the Zagreb route. Furthermore, Ryanair has announced flights from Brussels South Charleroi to both Zagreb and Zadar this summer.

Source: Croatian Aviation