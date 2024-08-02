Brussels Airlines wins top international business class wine awards

Brussels Airlines has been recognised for its exceptional wine offerings in Business Class, winning first place for “Top Red Wine International Business Class” and third place for overall “Top International Business Class Wines” in the Wines on the Wing competition by Global Traveler.

Brussels Airlines prioritises unique wines from smaller producers, serving up to 900 bottles per reference monthly in long-haul Business Class. This boutique approach allows them to offer diverse and high-quality selections. The airline’s wine menu is curated annually by a panel of experts who taste over 200 wines in various categories.

The award-winning wine, Chateau Clément-Pichon Cru Bourgeois Supérieur Haut Medoc 2018, was highlighted for its quality. Brussels Airlines’ commitment to providing both familiar and new wine options, including Belgian wines, impressed the judges.

Global Traveler, a U.S.-based luxury travel magazine, recognised Brussels Airlines in this prestigious competition, which returned in 2024 after a hiatus. This marks another accolade for the airline, which has also been awarded for its premium lounges and customer experience.

Brussels Airlines continues to invest in enhancing its premium offerings, ensuring a top-notch experience for Business Class passengers.