Brussels Airlines will resume flights to/from the UK from Wednesday

Brussels Airlines will resume its flights to and from the United Kingdom as planned from Wednesday, 23 December. These were suspended Monday and Tuesday following the discovery of a new strain of the coronavirus in the country.

However, new special conditions will be in effect until December 31 for flights from the UK to Brussels. For example, only passengers who have a residence in Belgium or have Belgian nationality can travel to Brussels. Those transiting through Brussels with a final destination outside the European Union can also travel, provided they meet the conditions for entry into the country of destination. Travel for essential reasons is also permitted.

The Brussels Airport website does not yet show any flights to the UK on Wednesday. But the Brussels Airlines app shows one daily flight to London Heathrow from Wednesday and one flight to Manchester on Thursday.

Eurostar trains between Belgium and the UK will also resume this Wednesday.