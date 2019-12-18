Brussels Airlines will discontinue the Turin-Brussels route – Turin and Belgium remain connected by Ryanair

From mid-April 2020, Brussels Airlines will discontinue operations on the Turin-Brussels route, which is currently operated once daily with a CityJet CRJ900 aircraft (flights SN3195/6).

This is a decision taken by the airline that, for operational reasons and following a restructuring of its network, has chosen to cancel the connection between the Piedmontese territory and the Belgian capital, with the start of the 2020 summer season.

Torino Airport, according to a statement, is already working to encourage the entry of new airlines interested in this connection.

Turin and Belgium remain connected by Ryanair Boeing 737-800 aircraft operating the three-weekly flights FR4864/5 to/from Brussels South Charleroi, in the winter season 2019/2020 on Monday, Wednesday and Sunday and, in the summer season 2020 on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Rome, December 18, 2019

Sources: FlightRadar24, askanews