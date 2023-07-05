Brussels Airlines welcomes passengers travelling to Africa in fully renewed Sunrise Lounge

As of Friday, July 7th, Brussels Airlines’ long–haul business class passengers travelling to Sub–Saharan Africa can enjoy a fully renovated Sunrise Lounge in the T–zone of Brussels Airport. With, among others, more seating, more sleeping comfort and a larger variety of quality food and drinks, the Belgian home carrier answers to the feedback of its passengers.



The Sunrise Lounge, in the T–zone of Pier B of Brussels Airport, has been completely redesigned into a more spacious and comfortable lounge. Upon the entrance, the new layout draws visitors immediately to the bright main area with impressive views of the tarmac. The lounge has turned into a highly pleasant area to spend time in before getting on board a flight to a wide range of Sub–Saharan African destinations.



A range of product features has been introduced to significantly improve the comfort of the new Sunrise Lounge:



A large buffet offer s a high – quality food range , including a bigger variety of hot meals

The new Grohe Blue water fountains and a Coca – Cola soft drink dispenser further

reduce the use of plastic bottles and cans , while a beer tap of the airline’s partner AB

InBev gives guest s the opportunity to tap their own perfect Belgian beer

Guests arriving from a connecting flight have the opportunity to get some sleep in one

of the five ‘ nap boxes’ before continuing their journey

Thanks to the Grohe design showers and restrooms , the Sunrise L ounge now offer s

state of the art facilities to refresh in one of the shower suites

The reorganised floor space increase s seating capacity by 25%

At Brussels Airlines, every employee does their utmost to make their guests feel at home, on board and on the ground. As an ambassador of Belgium, the Belgian home carrier takes pride in working with local brands. In the Sunrise Lounge brands such as Ethnicraft, providing natural oak wood furniture, and Serax, for the tableware and decorative accessories, contribute to the relaxing and cosy atmosphere of the lounge. A wallpaper design inspired by one of the many impressive landscapes on the African continent hints at the main use of this lounge as a relaxing place before flying onwards to Africa.



“We are delighted to offer our passengers travelling to Africa a very premium and homey

lounge that caters to the needs of long haul travellers such as rest and relax, good food and the possibility to work. Focusing on what really matters to our guests, we are proud of our new Sunrise Lounge. Moreover, this complete make–over highlights our strong and long–standing connection with the African continent,” said Dorothea von Boxberg, CEO, Brussels Airlines



Optimisation of the infrastructure and offer in the T – zone



In recent months Brussels Airport has also optimised the infrastructure in the T–zone, by among others adding seating capacity and a new Smurf–themed wall game for kids. Shopping and food and beverage opportunities will also be expanded with the review of the duty–free offer and a new café area. Thanks to the installation of a pharmacy vending machine, long–haul passengers will also have quick access to a number of basic medical supplies.



And it won’t stop there, as further renovation plans for the T–zone are on the agenda in the coming months and in 2024.

“We always strive to offer all our passengers an optimal airport experience and a wide range of options to relax, shop, or have something to eat or drink. Thanks to Brussels Airlines’ renewed Sunrise Lounge and the improvements that Brussels Airport is making in that area, passengers travelling from our T–zone can enjoy their time at the gate in an even more comfortable and convenient environment,” said Arnaud Feist, CEO, Brussels Airport Company

Brussels, July 6 th, 2023

