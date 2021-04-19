Brussels Airlines wants to reward corona heroes with free tickets

In tough times, tough people rise and transcend. The past year, so many people rolled up their sleeves and went above and beyond to help others. Now Brussels Airlines thinks it is time to thank those everyday heroes, as heroes deserve a vacation too. Therefore, Brussels Airlines calls on everyone to share the story of their own hero. The Belgian airline will then thank 250 of those big and little heroes with a voucher worth €250 for a flight of their choice. Brussels Airlines got inspired for the campaign by its own staff, after many of the company’s employees began volunteering during their temporary technical unemployment.

On its social media channels, Brussels Airlines puts two of its own corona heroes in the spotlight: Dominique Jacobs, a volunteer in a residential care centre, and Nicola Bové, who is committed to neglected animals. The coronavirus pandemic caused a historically low market demand for air travel last year, resulting in temporary technical unemployment for staff. Soon, the company noticed a great drive among its staff to roll up their sleeves elsewhere, ranging from crisis volunteer at the Belgian Red Cross, steward at a vaccination or testing centre, to teaching online language classes to children and adults at home and abroad.

With vaccination programmes underway in many countries and demand for travel slowly starting to pick up for summer offering perspectives for the travel sector, Brussels Airlines wants to thank 250 corona heroes with this symbolic action, giving them a voucher worth €250 for a flight of their choice, on a date of your choice. The airline is looking for positive stories from the past year. Whether it is someone who made a difference in the framework of a profession, someone who spent time volunteering or a friendly neighbour who helped with the grocery shopping; all stories are welcome and everyone can nominate a corona hero via brusselsairlines.com regardless of the function or heroic deed of the person.

As it is currently not easy for many people to plan a trip, Brussels Airlines continues to focus on its great flexibility. The voucher can be used until 31 December 2021. Tickets booked until 31 May can be rebooked free of charge for a later date and/or another destination. Participation in the contest is possible until 3 May 2021, winners will be contacted at the end of May.