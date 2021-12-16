Brussels Airlines wants to break Monday’s strike action and sends notice of default of €2.5 million against the trade unions

Brussels Airlines has filed a notice of default of 2.5 million euros against the airline’s unions if Monday’s strike action goes ahead. “This is unheard of”, responds Olivier Van Camp of the SETCa/BBTK trade union.

According to Brussels Airlines, the planned strike by the pilots and cabin crew next Monday goes against the conciliation procedure that was underway between unions and management. “We want the rules on social dialogue to be followed,” the airline said to newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws. “How else can you maintain a constructive dialogue?”

The trade unions react through Olivier Van Camp (SETCa/BBTK). “This is unheard of. We received this notice of default at 15:00 this afternoon and must respond before tomorrow. Since August and September, we have had an indefinite strike notice. We believe that Monday’s announced action is covered.”

The trade unions of Brussels Airlines announced earlier this week that the pilots and cabin crew would stop working for 24 hours from Monday 20 December at 05:00 due to their dissatisfaction with the high workload. A final conciliation was held last Friday, without success, after which the workers themselves called for a strike.

On Monday, Brussels Airlines planned 116 flights for a total of 12,500 passengers. If all those flights have to be cancelled, the airline says it will cost 2.5 million euros. At the moment, Brussels Airlines cannot say how many flights will be cancelled on Monday. It is already clear that not all flights will be carried out.

Source: Het Laatste Nieuws