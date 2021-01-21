Brussels Airlines to London Heathrow with Airbus A330 aircraft on Saturdays

As mentioned on Tuesday in our forum, Brussels Airlines will deploy an Airbus A330 to London Heathrow on Saturdays in order to increase the freight capacity. The first such flight will operate on 23 January.

Currently, Brussels Airlines operates only one daily flight between Brussels and London Heathrow: SN2093, leaving Brussels at 09:40 (UTC+1) and arriving in Heathrow at 10:05 (UTC). It is usually flown by an Airbus A320. From next Saturday, and for the rest of the winter season, the Saturday flight will be operated by an Airbus A330 in order to increase the cargo capacity in this period of heavy demand.

The return flight SN2094 departs from Heathrow at 11:05 (UTC) to arrive in Brussels at 13:10 (UTC+1).

The additional cargo capacity of Brussels Airlines will be in competition with the daily cargo flights of Virgin Atlantic deployed between the same airports, operated by Airbus A350-1000 or Boeing 787-9.

Find us on https://blog.feedspot.com/aviation_blogs/