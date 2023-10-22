Brussels Airlines suspends Tel Aviv flights at least until the end of October

Brussels Airlines will not operate scheduled flights (SN3289, SN3290, SN3293 and SN3294) to/from Tel Aviv, Israel, until October 31 inclusive, the airline said Friday evening.

Like other carriers, notably within the Lufthansa group, Brussels Airlines decided almost two weeks ago, for security reasons, to cancel its regular flights to and from Tel Aviv following the new outbreak of violence following the attack by the terrorist movement Hamas against Israel. Forty-two percent of all the flights operating to/from Tel Aviv have been cancelled over the last 12 days.

Flights were initially cancelled until 22 October but the measure is therefore extended at least until 31 October.