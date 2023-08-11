Brussels Airlines suspends flight to Luanda, Angola, for the next two weeks

Brussels Airlines has cancelled its flights to Luanda, Angola’s capital, for the next two weeks due to the closure of Niger airspace ordered by the country’s political upheaval.

The airline had previously rerouted flights from multiple African destinations to avoid Niger, causing extended flight times. To mitigate the impact of disrupted airspace and the ongoing political crisis, Brussels Airlines will halt its triangular flights between Brussels, Kinshasa, and Luanda until August 26. This means only return flights between Brussels and Kinshasa will operate during this period.

The airline aims to minimise fuel consumption and crew flight time. The cancellation affects a small portion of passengers, around 30 per flight, with alternatives offered through Frankfurt or Lisbon. Flights to other African destinations, excluding Burkina Faso and neighbouring Niger, are expected to continue.

On a related note, Air France has temporarily suspended flights to Burkina Faso.