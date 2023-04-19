Brussels Airlines started codeshare with SunExpress and expands codeshare with Air Canada from 1 August 2023

Brussels Airlines is expanding its international destination portfolio by launching a codeshare with two other airlines: with SunExpres for flights from Brussels to three Turkish destinations, and with Air Canada for flights from Brussels to Toronto and further to 19 destinations in Canada and the United States.
Brussels Airlines does not currently fly to Turkey or Canada on its own metal.
1. SunExpress
On 27 March (at the start of the summer season), Brussels Airlines launched a codeshare partnership with SunExpress (the holiday subsidiary of Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines), where its SN flight numbers are appearing on the following SunExpress services between Brussels and Turkey:
Brussels Airlines operated by SunExpress
Brussels – Ankara
Brussels – Antalya
Brussels – Izmir
2. Air Canada
Brussels Airlines once again expands its codeshare partnership with Air Canada in summer 2023 season, as its SN flight numbers will once again appear on various services to/from Toronto, including Air Canada’s Toronto – Brussels route starting 01 August 2023. Planned codeshare routes include the following.
Brussels Airlines operated by Air Canada
Toronto – Boston
Toronto – Brussels
Toronto – Calgary
Toronto – Denver
Toronto – Detroit
Toronto – Edmonton
Toronto – Fort Lauderdale
Toronto – Halifax
Toronto – Los Angeles
Toronto – Miami
Toronto – Minneapolis/St. Paul
Toronto – New Orleans
Toronto – Orlando
Toronto – Ottawa
Toronto – Quebec City
Toronto – San Francisco
Toronto – Seattle
Toronto – Vancouver
Toronto – Venice
Toronto – Winnipeg
