Brussels Airlines simplifies its loyalty offer by discontinuing LOOP

To simplify its loyalty program offer, Brussels Airlines has decided to offer its customers only one attractive loyalty program, Miles & More. Consequently, the in 2015 launched program LOOP will be discontinued as from 1 February 2020. LOOP members can however still use their LOOPs for a period of 12 months, until 31 January 2021.

It has been over four years since Brussels Airlines launched LOOP, designed for Brussels Airlines customers who travel on a regular basis but don’t fly enough to receive significant benefits from traditional frequent flyer programs. However, Miles & More has extensively developed its offer in recent years and the possibilities to earn and spend miles, herewith coming very close to the customer advantages offered by LOOP. Knowing that many of the Brussels Airlines LOOP members are also member of Miles & More and looking at the developments of the Miles & More frequent traveler program, the Brussels based airline has decided to cease LOOP and to focus on the attractive program features of Miles & More instead.

What does this mean concretely for LOOP members?

• As from 1 February 2020, it will no longer be possible either to enroll to the LOOP program, or to earn LOOPs.

• All bookings including a valid LOOP number made by 31 January 2020 and flown by 31 January 2021 on Brussels Airlines-operated flights will still be rewarded in LOOPs.

• LOOP members can still use their LOOPs by 31 January 2021 to book any Brussels Airlines-operated flight (as per the LOOP terms & conditions).