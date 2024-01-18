Brussels Airlines shows its new uniform to the world

Brussels Airlines has unveiled new uniforms for its cabin, cockpit, and ground operations staff, featuring a sustainable design and a more inclusive style guide. Created in collaboration with designer Gabrielle Szwarcenberg from the Royal Academy of Fine Arts Antwerp, the dark navy blue uniforms incorporate innovative materials such as leather from cacti and grapes, promoting sustainability.

The design, inspired by 1960s airline uniforms, includes unisex pieces for comfort and features subtle references to Belgian icons. The update also brings changes to the style guide, promoting inclusivity in guidelines related to hair, makeup, and jewellery, irrespective of gender.