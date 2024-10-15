Brussels Airlines set to reveal new Belgian Icon after 50,000 public votes

Brussels Airlines has concluded public voting for its next Belgian Icon, with over 50,000 votes cast. The top five designs, chosen from 900 entries, include Lucky Luke, the Atomium, Cycling, Poppies, and Shrimp Fishers.

A jury composed of notable figures will select the final winner, to be announced on November 5. These are the members of the jury:

Sandra Kim , who won the Eurovision Song Contest for Belgium in 1986,

, who won the Eurovision Song Contest for Belgium in 1986, Alex Callier , from Hooverphonic, the band that made the iconic safety video for Brussels Airlines,

, from Hooverphonic, the band that made the iconic safety video for Brussels Airlines, Philippe Geluck , from the well-known ‘Le Chat’ cartoons,

, from the well-known ‘Le Chat’ cartoons, Michèle George , who won two gold medals during the Paralympic games in Paris 2024,

, who won two gold medals during the Paralympic games in Paris 2024, Sandrine Corman , former Miss Belgium and TV Host,

, former Miss Belgium and TV Host, Gabrielle Szwarcenberg , the designer of the Brussels Airlines uniforms,

, the designer of the Brussels Airlines uniforms, Elisia Poelman, painter, and Griet Aesaert, who has her label of designer handbags; both created the amenity kits for Brussels Airlines.

This contest encouraged Belgians to reflect on national pride, contributing to the airline’s strategy of showcasing Belgium on the global stage.