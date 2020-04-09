Brussels Airlines says goodbye to OO-SFU (Airbus A330-200)

On 9 April, an Airbus A330-223 of Brussels Airlines registered OO-SFU departed from Brussels as SN9909 in the morning, heading to Arizona to be scrapped.

Another (old) Airbus A330 of Brussels Airlines took off today from Brussels Airport to be scrapped at Pinal Air Park, in Arizona, as the airline continues to retire its oldest aircraft (20-25 years old) to replace them by younger ones (10 years old). The process started in 2018.

The previous A330 which has been ferried to be scrapped was OO-SFW in November 2019.

OO-SFU was initially an aircraft which began its career at Sabena in May 2000, until the bankruptcy of the company on 7 November 2001.

Twelve months later, it operated for Lufthansa for 4 more years and continued its journey within the Lufthansa Group, for Swiss, during 2 and a half years. The aircraft went to Australia in June 2009 with Strategic Airlines (until November 2011), heading later to Air Australia for 4 months. OO-SFU came back to a Belgian operator in April 2013, flying for Brussels Airlines until the end of its life, with a final commercial flight from Douala to Brussels as SN372 on 16 March 2020.