Brussels Airlines returns to the US for the first time since March 2020

A first flight to New York took place this Monday

Brussels Airlines resumes its flights to the United States. As shown in our forum earlier today, flight SN501 to New York is the first transatlantic trip since March 2020. “A symbolic step in our restart“, underlines the company.

This week, Brussels Airlines resumes flights to New York (SN501, 3 times a week) and Washington (SN515, 4 times a week). The flights to Montreal are still suspended. Ticket sales are going well, especially for Washington, says Brussels Airlines.

Restrictions still in effect. “At the moment, tourist travel to the United States is not yet authorised. The same goes for passengers from the United States to Belgium, ”explained Maaike Andries, spokesperson for Brussels Airlines. “We, therefore, hope that travel restrictions will soon be relaxed so that travel between Europe and the United States becomes simple and accessible again.”

At the same time, flights to and from Africa have gone back to their usual schedule with morning departures from Brussels and immediate return without a night stop in Africa.