Brussels Airlines returns to Sharm el-Sheikh

André Orban
Brussels Airlines will relaunch its flights to Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, during the upcoming winter season. The service will begin on October 27, 2023, with a weekly flight operating every Friday between Brussels and Sharm el-Sheikh.

Brussels Airlines will face competition from TUI fly Belgium on this route, which was initially launched in 2018 but suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, the route is available through codeshare agreements with Star Alliance partners Edelweiss Air via Zurich and with EgyptAir via Cairo.

The airline aims to cater to the demand for leisure destinations and expand its network in Africa. Brussels Airlines previously resumed flights to Hurghada in winter 2021 and is reaffirming its commitment to serving popular Egyptian destinations.

