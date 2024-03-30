Brussels Airlines’ return to Krakow boosts travel to Africa

Brussels Airlines is set to resume direct flights to Krakow, offering four weekly rotations between the Belgian capital and Lesser Poland starting March 31, 2024. The move is expected to benefit both tourists and business travellers, with Krakow serving as a gateway to international destinations.

Flight SN 2547 will depart from Brussels Airport at 09:35, landing in Krakow Balice after one hour and 55 minutes, followed by a return flight, SN 2548, departing from John Paul II International Airport.

“Brussels is a city of international institutions, but also unique monuments worth seeing,” says Rados?aw W?oszek, president of the airport. “For tourists who love long journeys, Brussels airport can become a transfer port to many places around the world. We hope that the connection will also revitalise business contacts between Krakow and Brussels,” he adds.

The return of Lufthansa group airlines in Krakow is particularly promising for passengers travelling to Africa, as Brussels Airlines offers numerous connections to the continent. The airline plans to enhance its African network with the acquisition of a tenth Airbus A330, expanding services to destinations such as Nairobi, Mombasa, and Kigali. Notably, Brussels Airlines will increase flight frequencies to Nairobi and operate daily flights to Kigali, totalling 18 weekly flights to Nairobi and Mombasa within the Lufthansa Group’s network.

Source: KRKNews