Brussels Airlines resumes Kinshasa flights with enhanced security

Brussels Airlines will resume flights to Kinshasa on January 31 after temporarily suspending operations due to violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

To ensure staff safety, the airline has implemented new security measures, including not allowing crew to stay overnight in Kinshasa. Return flights will now make a technical stop in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

The airline’s Kinshasa office remains closed, and additional security measures are in place for ground staff. Passengers unwilling to travel can request ticket refunds.

The decision comes amid escalating unrest in the DRC, where anti-government protests and attacks on foreign embassies have intensified following the advance of the M23 rebel group and tensions with Rwanda.