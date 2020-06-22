Brussels Airlines’ restructuring: agreement reached with unions for ground staff, close for flight crew

In the negotiations on restructuring the company between Brussels Airlines management and the trade unions, an agreement has been reached for the ground staff, while a solution is being finalised for the flight crew.

The management of Brussels Airlines and the three unions continue their negotiations on the restructuring of the airline this Monday. An agreement has already been reached for the ground staff, while it is being finalised for the cabin crew. The unions hope to achieve a deal by Monday evening or Tuesday.

“There are still a few points to be discussed, but we hope to reach an agreement as soon as possible,” said Anita Van Hoof of the socialist union BBTK / Setca to press agency Belga.

On 12 May, the management of Brussels Airlines announced a restructuring that threatens 1,000 out of the 4,200 jobs at the airline and requires pay cuts from the staff that remains on board. In order to reduce the number of layoffs, the unions want to promote voluntary departures. With regard to pay cuts, the pilots, who have the highest wages, would have to make the biggest efforts.

However, the fate of the airline also depends on what the Lufthansa shareholders meetings of 25 June will decide. The shareholders are called to approve the 9 billion euros bailout deal negotiated with the German government, but the largest shareholder (with more than 15% of the shares of the airline) is reluctant to do so, which could send the Group into insolvency.