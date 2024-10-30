Brussels Airlines restarts Birmingham route with six weekly flights after summer suspension

Brussels Airlines has resumed its Birmingham-Brussels route, offering six weekly flights just months after suspending the service to prioritize more profitable leisure routes.

The flight departs Brussels at 15:45 local time, landing in Birmingham at 16:00, with the return journey leaving Birmingham at 16:45 and arriving in Brussels at 18:55. Fares start at £92.50 one-way, making the connection accessible for both business and leisure travellers.

This revival marks Brussels Airlines’ continued commitment to Birmingham Airport, where it has operated since 1992. The airline is also planning a cabin overhaul across its fleet.