Brussels Airlines reopens its routes to Conakry and Ouagadougou

After two years of absence, Brussels Airlines returns to Conakry (the capital of Guinee) and Ouagadougou (the capital of Burkina Faso). Both destinations welcomed a first flight out of Brussels on Saturday 11 June 2022. From now on, the airline will connect Brussels with both capitals three times a week.

“As the Africa expert we are very happy to again expand our market position in our most important continent. We have been able to rehire many of our previous employees which means we immediately have the experience that is needed to restart our direct connection between two important African capital cities: Conakry and Ouagadougou and our home base, Brussels Airport. This is an important step that once more confirms our important role as gateway between Europe and Africa.”, said Philippe Saeys-Desmedt, Head of Sales Sub Sahara Africa for Brussels Airlines and Lufthansa Group.

Ambassadors for Belgium and Minister of Transport welcome Brussels Airlines

In Ouagadougou, Mahamadou Zampaligre, Minister of Transport and Jean-Jacques Quairiat, Ambassador for Belgium in Burkina Faso, will welcome the Belgian carrier with great enthusiasm.

“As ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium in Burkina Faso, I am delighted to see the planes with the colours of Brussels Airlines crossing the sky of Burkina Faso again and more particularly, treading the ground of the international airport of Ouagadougou. This new offer should boost economic exchanges between our two countries. Moreover it is a reminder of the close ties between Burkina Faso and Europe as Brussels hosts several of its institutions, as well as a plethora of international organizations.”, said Jean-Jacques Quairiat, Ambassador for Belgium in Burkina Faso.

In Conakry, the Brussels Airlines crew and passengers will be welcomed by the Belgian ambassador in Guinee, Guy Hambrouck, and by the local Brussels Airlines team of country manager Khadiatou Bah.

About the destinations and the schedules

Burkina Faso, “Country of Honest People” is located in West Africa, in the Sahel area, with a total population of 20 million. The capital Ouagadougou, often referred to as “Ouaga”, counts 3 million inhabitants. Burkina Faso is renowned internationally and in Africa for its cultural life.

Conakry is located at the coast of Guinea in West-Africa. It has a population of 3,5 million while the country counts a total of about 13 million inhabitants. Brussels Airlines started flying to Conakry for the first time in 2002.

Flights between Brussels and Ouagadougou and Brussels and Conakry will be operated on an Airbus A330. The early arrival in Brussels offers connection options to the entire Brussels Airlines network in Europe and the US.

11 June 2022

Photos: copyright © Brussels Airlines / Ivan Coninx