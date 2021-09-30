Brussels Airlines relaunches Hurghada, Kiev and Lanzarote, starts Marrakesh route in winter schedule

Europe & the Middle-East

With a slight growth in corporate travel week after week and a high demand for holiday travel to winter-sun destinations, Brussels Airlines expects the winter to be busier than last year. The airline sees a prolonged holiday season, as it notes a high demand for winter-sun destinations. Whereas the demand for leisure travel to typical holiday destinations usually drops at the end of the summer holidays, the airline now registers a strong demand for holiday destinations during autumn as well.

With the addition of Lanzarote from 31 October, Brussels Airlines strengthens its presence on the Canary Islands, where it will also fly to Tenerife and Gran Canaria this winter. To these last two destinations, additional frequencies are added during the Belgian school holidays. With flights on Thursdays and Saturdays, Lanzarote is the ideal destination for both short and longer winter vacations in the sun.

Kiev will again join the network, as of December 16. Also new in the winter schedule of Brussels Airlines is the continuation of Yerevan, which was previously only offered during the summer season. Flights to Yerevan will be operated twice a week.

Furthermore, the Belgian airline’s offer for the upcoming winter includes the following European destinations: Alicante, Barcelona, Basel, Berlin, Bilbao, Birmingham, Bologna, Budapest, Copenhagen, Edinburgh, Faro, Frankfurt, Geneva, Gothenburg, Gran Canaria, Hamburg, Lisbon, Ljubljana, London, Lyon, Madrid, Malaga, Manchester, Marseille, Milan Linate, Milan Malpensa, Nice, Oslo, Paris, Porto, Prague, Rome, Stockholm (Bromma), Tenerife, Toulouse, Valencia, Venice, Vienna and Vilnius.

Brussels Airlines will offer flights to Greek destinations Athens, Heraklion, Kos and Rhodes and Italian destination Naples until the end of the autumn holidays.

In the Middle East, Tel Aviv and Yerevan will be served eight and two times a week respectively.

Africa and North-Atlantic

Following the high demand for winter-sun destinations, Brussels Airlines adds Hurghada to its network as of 31st of October. It will be the first time since March 2020 that the Egyptian destination is part of the airline’s network. Also, the north-African destination Marrakesh joins the network this winter as a new destination in the offer of Brussels Airlines.

Also during winter, Brussels Airlines continues to operate to its extensive Sub-Sahara Africa network including the following destinations: Abidjan (Ivory Coast), Accra (Ghana), Banjul (Gambia), Cotonou (Benin), Dakar (Senegal), Freetown (Sierra Leone), Lomé (Togo), Monrovia (Liberia), Douala (Cameroon), Kinshasa (DRC), Luanda (Angola), Yaoundé (Cameroon), Bujumbura (Burundi), Entebbe (Uganda), Kigali (Rwanda).

Since the announcement of the US government to lift the current travel ban in November for fully vaccinated passengers, Brussels Airlines has noted a significant increase in bookings for its flights to New York (JFK). The airline has planned to operate four frequencies per week during the winter season and might add extra flights to the schedule during the winter holiday period if the market demand continues to grow.

Tickets can be booked on brusselsairlines.com or at travel agencies.