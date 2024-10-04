Brussels Airlines receives over 900 submissions for new Belgian icon, public voting opens

Brussels Airlines has received over 900 design submissions for its next “Belgian Icon” aircraft, showcasing the creativity of Belgians and residents.

From professionals to students, the designs reflect a wide range of inspirations, including cycling, art nouveau, and cultural figures like Adolphe Sax and Lucky Luke.

An internal jury has selected 15 finalists, and public voting is now open until October 11. The top five designs will then be judged by a panel of prominent Belgians, with the final design to be revealed in spring 2025.