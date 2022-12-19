Brussels Airlines ready to fly almost 270,000 passengers during the end-of-year holidays

The most popular destinations are New York (long-haul flights) and Malaga (medium-haul flights) out of Brussels

Brussels Airlines is preparing to fly almost 270,000 passengers during the year-end vacation. The airline notes an overall year-on-year increase of 28% in its bookings. For passengers starting their journey in Brussels, New York is the most popular intercontinental destination and Malaga is the European one. The day before the official start of the holidays, 23 December is the busiest departing day, closely followed by 26 December.

Brussels Airlines is getting ready for a buzzing end-of-year period. Between 24 December and 8 January, almost 270,0001 passengers are flying around the world with Belgium’s national home carrier. Friday, 23 December is the most popular departing day – with more than 20,000 passengers – closely followed by Monday, 26 December.

This is an overall year-on-year booking increase of 28%. Long-haul bookings are up by 31% and medium-haul by 27%.

For journeys starting in Brussels and when looking at the long-haul destinations New York, Dakar and Kinshasa flights have the most passengers on board. Malaga, Tenerife and Rome are the most popular European cities to fly to during the Christmas holidays.

 

1 all data and figures used are a picture of the available information on Sunday, 11 December 2022

Brussels – Monday, December 19, 2022 

