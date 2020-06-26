Brussels Airlines reaches agreement with its social partners on structural measures paving the way for a long-term profitable future of the company

Agreement reached today between the management of Brussels Airlines and the Workers Council on structural measures increasing the competitiveness of the airline and herewith offering long-term perspectives to its employees.

Measures taken reduce the number of forced dismissals to a minimum

Strong support in terms of job search and career change will be provided to employees who leave the company.

Structural measures allow for productivity increase and unit cost decrease to create a long-term sustainable future

Today, an agreement was reached between the Brussels Airlines management and its social partners, representing the more than 4,000 employees of the company’s different departments: Cockpit crew, Cabin crew, Maintenance & Engineering, Ground Operations and Support Functions. This confirms the agreement in principle disclosed yesterday by the trade unions representing the employees.

As announced in May, Brussels Airlines needs to take substantial measures in order to create a long-term future for the company. The carrier needs to structurally reduce its costs to a competitive level. Today, the Management and the Worker’s Council of Brussels Airlines came to an agreement that allows tackling the company’s immediate and future needs.

“Reaching an agreement with our social partners and jointly taking responsibility for structural change for Brussels Airlines, is a key milestone towards a long-term competitive company. I wish to thank the union representatives for taking this crucial step together with us. By implementing our turnaround plan, we will start building a financially healthy airline that will first become smaller and structurally profitable, followed by growth. This will create perspectives to its employees, customers and stakeholders.”

Dieter Vranckx, CEO Brussels Airlines

The agreement safeguards 75% of the jobs, evenly spread across departments. The priority of both the management and the unions was to look at all possible options to avoid forced dismissals as much as possible. Thanks to alternative options, which include early retirement, part-time working, time credit, voluntary departure and unpaid leave, the number of forced dismissals can be limited to a minimum.

For the employees who leave the company, Brussels Airlines offers outplacement for 12 months to help them with their career transition, in cooperation with Travvant.

While the turnaround plan is indispensable to overcome the crisis and become structurally competitive, the ongoing discussions to secure the financing of the company remain essential. The Belgian home carrier hopes for a positive outcome of the ongoing talks on the financial support that is needed to overcome the consequences of this unprecedented crisis and to restructure the company.