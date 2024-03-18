Brussels Airlines reaches agreement with cabin crew unions about reward package

Brussels Airlines has successfully negotiated an agreement with cabin crew unions regarding their reward package, signed by all parties. The deal, aligned with the company’s budget, aims to enhance the attractiveness of a long-term career as a cabin crew member at Brussels Airlines.

Despite previous sacrifices made during the COVID-19 crisis, the agreement focuses on increasing the purchasing power of cabin crew members while considering the airline’s current cost position. Specific improvements include salary grid enhancements for pursers, function premiums for senior pursers, and other incentives for instructors and management-level cabin crew. Additionally, all cabin crew members will benefit from increased night stop allowances.

The agreement signifies collaborative efforts between the airline and unions, demonstrating a commitment to improving conditions for cabin crew. Negotiations regarding work-life balance are ongoing, and the airline is implementing further enhancements for the crew community, including a new training centre, updated uniforms, and a new crew room at Brussels Airport.

Meanwhile, a four-day pilot strike is still looming on 23 March. And negotiations are still far away from a conclusion.