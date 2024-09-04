Brussels Airlines ranks among top 5 most punctual European carriers this summer

Brussels Airlines has emerged as one of the most reliable major European airlines during the busy summer season, with 99% of its flights operating as scheduled. The airline, which transported over 1.7 million passengers on nearly 12,000 flights in July and August, ranked in the top 5 for punctuality among major European carriers in 2024, with 72% of flights departing within 15 minutes of their scheduled time.

Key factors contributing to delays included weather issues, air traffic control shortages, and lengthy border control processes at Brussels Airport. Despite these challenges, Brussels Airlines achieved a 26% improvement in transfer passenger connections and a 14% reduction in delayed luggage compared to last year.

The airline has also introduced digital innovations to enhance customer experience, such as an improved chatbot and automated notifications for flight changes. These initiatives aim to reduce flight cancellations further and assist passengers during irregularities.

Brussels Airlines remains committed to improving its operational reliability, with ongoing investments in collaboration with partners like Brussels Airport and the Belgian federal police.