Brussels Airlines postpones the relaunch of long-haul flights by one week in August

Brussels Airlines stated in a note to its staff seen by Belgian press agency Belga that it will postpone the extension of its flight schedule in August, due to its worsening financial situation in the absence of an agreement on state aid between parent company Lufthansa and the Belgian government.

Brussels Airlines spokesperson Wencke Lemmes-Pireaux confirmed to Aviation24.be that the airline, which currently flies with 21 short- and medium-haul Airbus A319/A320 aircraft and two A330 long-haul planes, will not add three A330s to the operational fleet on 1 August as initially scheduled. These aircraft should normally have been deployed on African routes and to New York.

Brussels Airlines expect to be able to resume those flights one week later.

“The decision will affect 7000 passengers in the first week of August, for which alternative solutions will be found“, said Ms Lemmes.