Brussels Airlines postpones resumption of Moscow flights

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has thwarted Brussels Airlines’ plans to serve the Russian capital, Moscow, from April. The resumption of flights to Moscow Sheremetyevo has been postponed, the airline confirmed on Monday.

The news is not a real surprise since the company had already announced ten days ago that the connection with Moscow was “likely to be modified“. Since then, no solution to the Russian-Ukrainian war has been reached. In response to Western sanctions, Russia has even closed its airspace to companies from the European Union, among others.

The decision was therefore made to postpone the flights. According to the current schedule, Brussels Airlines will serve the Russian capital at the earliest at the end of May, if the situation allows it.

Flights to Saint Petersburg Pulkovo were also scheduled by the Belgian airline before the end of May. This schedule will remain unchanged for now.

The closure of Russian airspace has no other direct consequences for Brussels Airlines, as the company does not serve Asian destinations for which Russia usually has to be flown over.