Brussels Airlines postpones resumption of Brussels-Kiev service following Omicron emergence

Brussels Airlines was going to resume flights on the Brussels – Kiev route from December 16. But the re-start was postponed – there is no demand for flights.

“Following the announcement of new travel restrictions and the emergence of the Omicron strain, we expect further reductions in bookings. Because of this, we reconsidered our decision to restart flights to Kiev in December,” the airline’s press service commented.

Brussels Airlines management says it will monitor the market situation. If demand returns to a sufficient level, flights will still be launched.

The airline suspended direct flights from Brussels to Kiev in November 2019. It served the route for only a year.