Brussels Airlines plans to resume its flight operations with a reduced network offer as from 15 June

After more than seven weeks of hibernation mode, Brussels Airlines is planning to resume its operations as from 15 June. The Belgian home carrier plans to start with a reduced flight offer that will be built up in a phased approach according to the market demand and to the travel restrictions. While preparing its restart, Brussels Airlines will put in place every health protection measure necessary to protect its customers and staff during their travel journey. The network of the first weeks will be communicated in the days to come.

On March 21st Brussels Airlines had to cease its commercial flight operations as a consequence of the unprecedented coronavirus crisis. The airline plans to resume its commercial flight operations as from June 15th. The complete destination portfolio and flight offer will be communicated in the days to come and will cater to the needs of the corporate as well as the leisure market, including a range of destinations in – amongst others – Germany, Switzerland, Greece, Portugal and Spain.

In the months to come, the airline plans to offer a reduced network that will gradually be expanded in line with the evolution of the demand for flight tickets and following the travel restrictions imposed by the different countries Brussels Airlines operates to.

In order to prepare for the planned restart, Brussels Airlines puts in place measures to protect its staff and customers during the travel journey, such as additional disinfection of the aircraft and the use of mouth masks. Several other measures are being evaluated together with the authorities.