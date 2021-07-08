Brussels Airlines plane to Milan forced to turn around after bird stuck in engine

As reported earlier in our forum, a Brussels Airlines Airbus A319 plane registered OO-SSN (MSN 1963) had to turn around on Thursday morning, minutes after taking off because a bird got into its engine.

The aircraft took off Thursday morning at 9:56 for Milan Malpensa, Italy, on flight SN3215. But shortly after the plane, which was carrying 141 passengers, took off, a bird got stuck in the right engine. The captain, therefore, decided to get back to Brussels airport. The plane landed at 10:09 without any problem.

Passengers were able to fly to Milan with another plane, the Airbus registered OO-SSV, with a delay of a little over three hours.

Such an incident is not exceptional, according to Brussels Airlines, which emphasises that the pilots are prepared for it.