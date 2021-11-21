Brussels Airlines passengers to New York stranded for a second night in European hotels

On 19 November, Brussels Airlines Airbus A330-300 registered OO-SFG operating flight SN501 from Brussels to New York JFK diverted to Dublin after an engine failure.

The 154 passengers spent a night in Dublin hotels before being transferred by a Brussels Airlines Airbus A320 registered OO-SNL to Paris CDG, where they were supposed to catch one of the five flights going to New York JFK that day.

However, things didn’t go as expected. All the flights to New York were overcrowded, days before the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States, and couldn’t accommodate the additional passengers from Brussels Airlines. Hence, some of them spent a second night abroad in Paris hotels.

“We have done our utmost to give care to our passengers in difficult circumstances … but unfortunately we could not provide an optimal solution to all. We very much regret the inconvenience this caused for our customers,” the airline said.

This incident raises a number of questions:

Wasn’t there any spare Airbus A330 at Brussels Airlines or elsewhere in the Lufthansa Group that could have come to the rescue in Dublin? Why did the airline transfer passengers to Paris CDG (a SkyTeam hub with no Star Alliance flights to JFK that day) if all the passengers could not have a confirmed seat? If the passengers had to be transferred to a European hub, wouldn’t Frankfurt, Munich or Zurich (Star Alliance hubs) have been preferable?

Anyway, the incident will again be a costly experience for Brussels Airlines at a time when drastic cost savings are required.

UPDATE

We recently received the following additional information:

Every passenger who spent the night in Dublin had a firm booking from Paris to New York, but the problem is that the airline had quite some problems assembling all passengers and board. So the A320 from Dublin arrived in CDG with almost 3 hours delay, resulting in misconnections. This caused some passengers to have an extra overnight in Paris. Brussels Airlines showed proof of a lot of goodwill by ferrying its passengers to a Skyteam hub in order to get them to New York as soon as possible, as it was simply the option with the most available free seats. With a fleet of only 8 A330s of which only 7 operate in Winter, Brussels Airlines cannot offer a spare aircraft every day. Using a spare aircraft in the group is simply not workable, because the other airlines don’t necessarily have the spare capacity and it involves serious crewing problems.