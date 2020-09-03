Brussels Airlines outlines intercontinental route network for September/October 2020

In Routes Online, Jim Liu reveals the planned Brussels Airlines intercontinental network for the end of the Summer 2020 season.
Operation listed below is in effect until 24OCT20.
Brussels – Accra eff 11SEP20 2 weekly
Brussels – Banjul – Dakar – Brussels 1 weekly
Brussels – Bujumbura – Entebbe 1 weekly
Brussels – Cotonou – Abidjan – Brussels 2 weekly (3 weekly from 12SEP20)
Brussels – Dakar 3 weekly (2 weekly from 07SEP20)
Brussels – Douala – Yaounde 3 weekly
Brussels – Entebbe – Kigali 2 weekly
Brussels – Freetown – Dakar – Brussels 1 weekly (2 weekly from 13SEP20)
Brussels – Kinshasa 3 weekly (4 weekly from 30SEP20)
Brussels – Lome – Abidjan – Brussels 2 weekly
Brussels – Monrovia – Abidjan – Brussels 2 weekly
Brussels – New York JFK eff 01OCT20 3 weekly
Brussels – Tel Aviv eff 01OCT20 3 weekly
Source: Routes online