Brussels Airlines outlines intercontinental route network for September/October 2020

In Routes Online, Jim Liu reveals the planned Brussels Airlines intercontinental network for the end of the Summer 2020 season.

Brussels Airlines during the month of September and October 2020 plans to operate following Intercontinental service, onboard Airbus A330-300 aircraft (Tel Aviv operated by A320). The information listed below is as of 01SEP20, although travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s planned operation.

Operation listed below is in effect until 24OCT20.

Brussels – Accra eff 11SEP20 2 weekly

Brussels – Banjul – Dakar – Brussels 1 weekly

Brussels – Bujumbura – Entebbe 1 weekly

Brussels – Cotonou – Abidjan – Brussels 2 weekly (3 weekly from 12SEP20)

Brussels – Dakar 3 weekly (2 weekly from 07SEP20)

Brussels – Douala – Yaounde 3 weekly

Brussels – Entebbe – Kigali 2 weekly

Brussels – Freetown – Dakar – Brussels 1 weekly (2 weekly from 13SEP20)

Brussels – Kinshasa 3 weekly (4 weekly from 30SEP20)

Brussels – Lome – Abidjan – Brussels 2 weekly

Brussels – Monrovia – Abidjan – Brussels 2 weekly

Brussels – New York JFK eff 01OCT20 3 weekly

Brussels – Tel Aviv eff 01OCT20 3 weekly

Source: Routes online