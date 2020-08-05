Brussels Airlines optimises its short-haul product, aligning it with other Lufthansa hub airlines

Brussels Airlines optimises its short-haul product and herewith closer aligns with the Lufthansa Group Network Airlines to offer its customers even smoother travel experience. This way, the Belgian hub airline can participate in future Group-wide innovations. At the same time, the Belgian company chooses to continue to highlight its Belgian identity and promote Belgian partners. Five new travel fares will be available for bookings as from August 18 for flights as from the 1 st of September.

, the basic fare as lowest price option for the cost-conscious traveller who flies with hand luggage only, requiring limited flexibility. Economy Classic, the standard fare for those who wish to travel with the classic comforts included in the price of their ticket, like a 23kg checked baggage and a limited degree of flexibility.

By introducing the Lufthansa Group travel fares on its short- and medium-haul network, Brussels Airlines wants to offer its guests a smooth and consistent travel experience throughout all Lufthansa Group Network Airlines (Austrian, Brussels Airlines, Lufthansa and Swiss). With three new Economy Class fares, two Business Class fares and several add-ons, guests can tailor their travel to their preferences. By implementing Lufthansa Group standards, the Belgian airline will benefit too from investments by the Group in IT, product development and passenger experience. Brussels Airlines continues its buy-on-board concept* with delicious, healthy and fresh food from partners such as Foodmaker.The airline offers three different options in Economy Class:

In all medium- and long-haul Economy Class fares, across the entire Lufthansa Group, 8kg carry-on baggage is included on top of a small personal item, so connecting flights across the Group Network Airlines are standardised.

Next to three Economy fares, the airline continues to offer the exclusive comfort of Business Class, with two different fares, tailored to the needs of business guests:

Business Saver : for guests who want to travel with Business Class comfort, requiring a certain degree of flexibility

: for guests who want to travel with Business Class comfort, requiring a certain degree of flexibility Business Flex: for guests that want all Business Class comfort and full flexibility, including a free refund

Both Business Class fares include two pieces of carry-on luggage of 8 kg on top of a personal item.

Since the coronavirus crisis and as part of the new customer experience, all payments during the guests’ journey will be cashless. This concerns the payments at the airport for excess baggage as well as all payments on board.

Independent of which fare is chosen, seating together is included, and so is the caring service of Brussels Airlines’ ground staff and cabin crew. All new travel fares are eligible for rebooking.

The new travel fares are bookable on www.brusselsairlines.com or with travel agencies as from August 18 for travel as from September 1st. Find more information on www.brusselsairlines.com

*Brussels Airlines currently does not offer its Buy On Board concept as part of its measures to limit contact on board following the coronavirus crisis.