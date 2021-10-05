Brussels Airlines official airline of the Belgian Red Devils and Belgian Red Flames

Brussels Airlines and the Royal Belgian Football Association (RFBA) have renewed their partnership, confirming that Brussels Airlines will be the official airline of both the Belgian Red Devils and the Red Flames for the coming three years, departing from Brussels Airport. Brussels Airlines and Brussels Airport will do their utmost to ensure safe and efficient transport to the international matches and tournaments of both teams.

The biggest highlights will be the World Cup in Qatar for the Belgian Red Devils and the European championships in England for the Red Flames. Next to these tournaments, the teams will also fly with Brussels Airlines out of Brussels Airport to the European Championships in Germany in 2024 and to the qualification games for all their tournaments. Also the national youth teams, scouters and referees will count on Brussels Airlines for their international travels.

Brussels Airlines was already the official airline of the Belgian Red Devils since 2014, and is proud to now also call itself the national airline of the women’s team, the Red Flames.

“We are extremely happy that the RFBA extends their partnership with Brussels Airlines reconfirms their trust in us as their official airline. As a proud ambassador for Belgium, Brussels Airlines has been welcoming the national football teams on board for several years, as well as many other Belgian athletes. We know how important it is for athletes to travel comfortably and we are proud that the Belgian Red Devils and Red Flames choose the comfort of Brussels Airlines to fly to their most important tournaments,” said Peter Gerber, CEO of Brussels Airlines.

“We are proud to welcome our national football teams at Brussels Airport again and to support them in their sporting achievements around the world. As Belgian airport, located in the heart of Europe, we believe it’s important to put our Belgian athletes in the spotlight and to welcome them in the best possible way. Together with Brussels Airlines, we will do our utmost to make their many journeys as comfortable and smooth as possible, so that the Red Devils and Red Flames arrive at their destination in top form,” said Arnaud Feist, CEO of Brussels Airport.

“We are very happy and proud to extend our partnership with Brussels Airlines for the coming 3 years. Brussels Airlines is a strong Belgian brand, which fits very well with the Red Devils and the Red Flames. We are looking forward to benefiting from their excellent service and level of comfort. The fact that the contract includes also the journeys of our Belgian Red Flames, has been an important element in the continuation of our partnership,” concluded Peter Bossaert, CEO of the Royal Belgian Football Association.

Tomorrow, Brussels Airlines will bring the Belgian Red Devils to Turin for the semi-final of the Nations League.

Brussels Airlines also wants to assure fans of the Red Devils and Red Flames that they will be able to count on the airline to go and cheer on their favourite team during their games abroad. More information on fan flights will follow later.