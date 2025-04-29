Brussels Airlines narrows loss in Q1 2025, aiming for full-year profit despite disruptions

Brussels Airlines reported a Q1 2025 Adjusted EBIT loss of €53 million, a 9% improvement over Q1 2024. The airline increased capacity with over 450 more flights and a 7.3% rise in available seat kilometres.

Performance was impacted by national strikes in Belgium (€5 million), political instability in Central Africa, and unexpected long-haul fleet maintenance. Despite these headwinds, the airline remains confident in achieving full-year profitability.

CFO Nina Öwerdieck reaffirmed the airline’s commitment to cost control and sustainable growth, while urging resolution of domestic labour unrest to avoid further financial strain.

