Brussels Airlines may take over Lufthansa Cargo A321 freighter operations from Cityline

According to reports, Brussels Airlines may replace Lufthansa Cityline as the operator of Lufthansa Cargo’s Airbus A321 freighter fleet. Brussels Airlines is currently seeking pilots with A321F ratings, hinting at a possible takeover of this contract.

While Lufthansa Cargo has not directly operated these planes, they have been managed by Cityline. Sources suggest that Lufthansa Cargo is planning a shift in operators, but the company has declined to comment on any potential plans with Brussels Airlines.

This development occurs amid broader changes within the Lufthansa Group, which is restructuring its regional operations. Lufthansa plans to phase out Cityline in favour of more cost-efficient platforms like the newly formed City Airlines for feeder traffic at its Frankfurt and Munich hubs. The future of Cityline is a sensitive topic, with pilot union Vereinigung Cockpit advocating for its continuation.

Source: aero.de