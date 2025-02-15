Brussels Airlines marks 100 years of aviation ties with Africa

A century ago, on February 12, 1925, three Belgian aviators completed the first flight between Brussels and Kinshasa (then Léopoldville), paving the way for a lasting connection. Today, Brussels Airlines continues to strengthen its deep-rooted ties with Africa, serving 18 destinations across the continent.

As the African Competence Center of the Lufthansa Group, Brussels Airlines plays a key role in linking major hubs and niche markets. The airline remains committed to expanding its fleet and capacity, with an 11th Airbus A330 entering service in June 2025.

From pioneering flights to modern connectivity, Brussels Airlines celebrates a century of bridging Belgium and Africa, reinforcing economic and cultural ties.