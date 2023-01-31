Brussels Airlines management change: CEO Peter Gerber steps down and Christina Foerster will lead the airline ad interim

Peter Gerber, currently CEO of Brussels Airlines, leaves his position and the Lufthansa Group today. Christina Foerster, member of the Lufthansa Group Board of Directors, will take over the management of the airline ad interim.

Christina Foerster, a member of the Lufthansa Group Board of Directors, will take over the management of the airline on an interim basis. Christina is familiar with Brussels Airlines, as she served as Chief Commercial Officer there from 2016 and as CEO between 2018 and 2020. A long-term successor for Peter Gerber will be announced shortly.

Peter Gerber started his career with the Lufthansa Group in 1992. From 1997 he was responsible for Group Accounting, Fees and Charges. Between 2001 and 2004, Peter was the project manager responsible for the group-wide “D-Check” revenue protection program. He then took on responsibilities in the areas of collective bargaining policy and social security for the Lufthansa Group. This period extended over five years, between 2004 and 2009. In June 2009, Peter was appointed to the Board of Lufthansa Cargo AG and was responsible for Finance and Human Resources. In June 2012, Peter Gerber joined the Board of Directors of Lufthansa Passage Airlines, where he was responsible for Human Resources, IT and Services. Since May 2014, Peter Gerber has been Chairman of the Board of Lufthansa Cargo AG.

Brussels – Tuesday, January 31, 2023