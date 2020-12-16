Brussels Airlines launches its holiday offer for summer 2021 with one new destination: Bari (Italy)

Brussels Airlines looks ahead to next summer season, with the launch of its summer holiday offer. The airline welcomes traditional holiday favourites as well as a new destination: Bari in Puglia, Italy. All summer flights can now be booked on brusselsairlines.com and via travel agencies.

After a difficult 2020, Brussels Airlines is looking cautiously ahead to the summer of 2021. Traditionally, December and January are the months in which Belgians start planning their summer vacations, that’s why the airline now launches its leisure offer for the summer season.

“2020 was a very difficult year for tourism and aviation. We hope that in 2021, we will be able to expand our world again as we look forward to start travelling again. For our holidaymakers, we have already added a nice selection of summer destinations to our portfolio, meeting the demand we expect in the market. With this, we show that we remain a strong player in the leisure market.” – David Lyssens, Head of Network and Planning Brussels Airlines.

Puglia, a hidden gem in Italy

This summer season, Brussels Airlines will fly to Bari, in the southern Italian region of Puglia. The new summer destination will be served on Wednesdays and Saturdays between May and September.

Out of Bari, you can discover all of Puglia, the region known as the heel of the boot-shaped peninsula. Here you will find the old Italy with its simple and ancient Italian cuisine as well as the incredibly beautiful azure blue coastline that never bores you and takes you all the way to the southernmost point. Hard, rough and breath-taking landscapes are awaiting you. Puglia is the region with the largest olive oil production in Italy and that translates into endless vistas of olive groves. Lecce, with its baroque buildings known as the Florence of the south, the beautiful white town of Ostuni, La Grotta Delle Poesia and the traditional Trulli are just some of the fascinating places to visit.

More flights to holiday destinations

In addition to Bari, the flight offer to Belgians’ favourite holiday destinations will be gradually increased starting from March – the start of aviation’s summer season – leading to a peak offer during the summer months (June to September).

For example, the Greek islands of Corfu, Kos, Crete (Heraklion), Rhodes and Zakynthos will be served several times a week and the offer to the Spanish islands of Ibiza, Las Palmas, Mallorca, Tenerife, will also be enlarged.

Athens will be served 6 times a week and on the Spanish mainland Alicante, and Valencia will be offered up to 5 times a week during the peak period.

Two key destinations continue to be offered multiple times per day throughout summer: Nice will be offered three times a day and Malaga will be flown 15 times a week.

In Italy, there will be several weekly flights to Catania, Florence, Naples, Olbia and Palermo next summer, and in Portugal, Lisbon and Porto will continue to be served twice a day. Faro will be offered once daily.

Brussels Airlines will also fly to Dubrovnik and Split in Croatia next summer, twice and once a week respectively.

The entire holiday offer can be found on brusselsairlines.com.

In addition to these holiday destinations, Brussels Airlines will of course continue to offer its usual network.

A complete overview of the leisure network in summer 2021: