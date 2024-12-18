Brussels Airlines launches flight vouchers – The perfect gift for travel enthusiasts

Brussels Airlines introduces flight vouchers, an ideal present for loved ones who dream of exploring the world. Available on brusselsairlines.com, these vouchers range from €10 to €1,000 and can be used for flights across the airline’s network, including Europe, Africa, and North America.

Key Features

Flexibility: Valid until the end of the issue year and for three additional years.

Valid until the end of the issue year and for three additional years. Versatility: Usable for flights, upgrades to Premium Economy or Business Class, seat selection, extra luggage, or Green Fares, which include Sustainable Aviation Fuel and compensation projects.

Usable for flights, upgrades to Premium Economy or Business Class, seat selection, extra luggage, or Green Fares, which include Sustainable Aviation Fuel and compensation projects. Convenience: Delivered via email, with a printable voucher option.

“In the coldest days of the year, we want to help people gift the dream of travel—whether it’s reconnecting with loved ones or embarking on new adventures,” said Olivier Brynaert, Head of Customer Experience at Brussels Airlines.

Give the gift of travel this holiday season and make dreams take flight!