Brussels Airlines lands at Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER)

Berlin Brandenburg Airport “Willy Brandt” (BER), named after former West Berlin mayor and West German chancellor Willy Brandt, opened its doors on October 31. Following Austrian, Lufthansa and Swiss, today also Brussels Airlines moved its Berlin flights from Berlin Tegel (TXL) to Berlin’s new Brandenburg Airport (BER).

While the demand for point to point air travel is currently at a low level following the continuously changing travel restrictions and quarantine regulations, flights to and from Africa are stable. Therefore, feeding and de-feeding flights, like the ones to and from Berlin, remain an important part of the airline’s activities. Brussels Airlines plans to connect Brussels Airport and Berlin Brandenburg Airport three to five times a week, offering a convenient scheme for point-to-point travellers as well as attractive connections with amongst others Accra (Ghana), Entebbe (Uganda), Banjul (Gambia) and Dakar (Senegal).

A centrally organised security checkpoint, modern technology in the control lanes and more spacious terminals promise great convenience at the new Berlin Brandenburg Airport. A highlight is the 694 square meter Lufthansa Lounge, located in the northern part of the Main Pier and offering an exclusive apron view of the Berlin skyline. Passengers travelling on Lufthansa Group Airlines with Business Class Ticket, Frequent Traveller, Senator or Star Alliance Gold Status can relax, refresh or work in peace in the Lufthansa Lounge with separate Senator and Business areas before their flight.

Brussels Airlines operates flights to two destinations in Germany: Berlin & Hamburg.