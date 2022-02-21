Brussels Airlines is hiring 288 new colleagues

After almost two years of crisis, the economy is picking up again and Brussels Airlines sees increasing booking numbers towards the summer, showing that the demand for travel is coming back. In order to cater for this market demand and to reinforce its position as Belgium’s home carrier, the airline will grow in terms of fleet and staff.

“We see that our booking numbers are increasing and that the willingness to travel this summer is enormous. We have added an additional aircraft to our intercontinental fleet and are looking into additional capacity in Europe. Slowly but steadily we are growing out of this crisis and it is the right time to go for growth,” said Peter Gerber, CEO of Brussels Airlines.

Growth and jobs for flying and airport staff

The additional aircraft and destinations mean job openings in all operational departments. The Belgian home carrier is looking for 180 cabin crew members, both permanent and temporary contracts. As it was promised during the company’s turnaround program, Brussels Airlines first offered the position to ex-colleagues who didn’t see their temporary contract renewed as a result of the pandemic crisis. Many of these colleagues showed great enthusiasm to come back and will start their training shortly. For the remaining positions, Brussels Airlines is now also hiring new colleagues, with and without experience.

Next to flying staff, Brussels Airlines is also hiring 40 check-in agents to reinforce its team at Brussels Airport.

From handyman to aircraft engineer

A larger fleet also means additional work at Brussels Airlines’ Maintenance and Engineering department. The airline is looking for more than 20 new colleagues with various profiles. Amongst others positions for engineers and aircraft technicians are open, but also handymen without any experience in aviation are wanted. For them there is a unique opportunity to take a new turn in their professional career and learn everything there is to know about aviation.

Career opportunities in the Brussels Airlines offices

Next to operational functions, Brussels Airlines also has 66 positions to fill on the administrative side in its headquarter in Brussels and is setting up a team in its soon to be opened stations Conakry and Ouagadougou. The company will innovate significantly in the next years, for example when it comes to digitisation and sustainability, so they are looking for profiles that are equipped to tackle the challenges of the future (e.g. business performance, business analysis, corporate development, digital product, digital analytics, etc).

A new way of working

The Covid crisis has significantly changed the way people work and live. Brussels Airlines has taken the opportunity to reinvent itself when it comes to office work. Its offices are now equipped to allow full hybrid meetings, as mobile working has become the standard.

“We want to maximize flexibility and wellbeing for our employees and empower them to take ownership of their career, to choose how and where they work, based on the type of work that is required, like work that requires deep focus or meetings. This is different for everyone, there is no one size fits all, so we decided to not apply any rules on how much office time is required. A physical team meeting every week is required and for all other days it is up to the teams and individuals to decide whether physical presence is a must. The focus lies on the output one delivers rather than the amount of time they spend in the office. We are convinced that this makes us an even more attractive employer for talents as it allows for a better work-life balance and in the end, we believe, more efficiency,” said Jan Ooms, Head of HR and Change at Brussels Airlines.

Anyone interested in applying to join the world of aviation can find more information on career opportunities at Brussels Airlines here: http://www.cvwarehouse.com/brusselsairlines/jobsite/joblist.aspx