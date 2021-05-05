Brussels Airlines introduces new private medical travel companion service

Brussels Airlines is further expanding its range of special assistance services for its customers. Under a new partnership with Medical Travel Companions, Brussels Airlines guests with special needs can now benefit from a personal companion and medical assistance service before, during or after their flight for a fee.

Brussels Airlines has teamed up with Medical Travel Companions to offer a new private concierge and assistance service for travellers with particular needs. The new option, which is available with immediate effect, offers a selection of individualized service packages which the Brussels Airlines customer can book along with their flight to meet their specific special requirements.

The new service will provide the traveller with a qualified companion such as a nurse, a paramedic or a physician, depending on the package chosen. The companion assigned will not only provide assistance in case of medical needs: they will also support the traveller on request for desired services before, during and after their flight – in the present times, for example, by accompanying them to a PCR test.

“At Brussels Airlines we want to make travel more accessible by continuously improving our services. With this personal medical assistance service, we can give passengers with special needs the possibility to travel with peace of mind.”

Frederic Dechamps, Head of Sales Belgium for the Lufthansa Group

The new service aims at a broad target group such as families with young children, senior citizens and passengers with reduced mobility or medical issues who need assistance during their journey or are seeking more travel autonomy on their trip. The fees for a medical travel companion depend on the services requested and range from around EUR 450 to EUR 2,900. Further details on the offer can be viewed via the following link: brusselsairlines.com

Together with the Lufthansa Group airlines Austrian Airlines, Lufthansa and SWISS, Brussels Airlines belongs to one of the only western airlines to offer this service.