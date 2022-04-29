Brussels Airlines improves user experience on its website

Thanks to this move to a joint Group-wide platform, the new responsive website now shows the lowest fares within the entire Lufthansa group for every route, instead of only the lowest fare at Brussels Airlines, offering more choice for customers.

An advanced search box allows customers who are still undecided about their destination, to search for flights based on the best price, the activities one can experience, the budget they want to spend or the region they wish to travel to. Furthermore, the previously known baggage calculator was returned in an improved version. Passengers can now check the baggage allowance not only for flights with Brussels Airlines, but also for flights with the Lufthansa Group airlines Austrian, Lufthansa and SWISS. The free baggage allowance and the cost of additional baggage depend on the route and booked travel class or fare, both of which are easy to calculate by entering the passenger details.

Also new is the lounge finder, allowing passengers to verify which lounges are available at a certain airport and where they are located. Check-in deadlines will help passengers in deciding when to go to the airport, check in or drop off their bags before their flight. With three simple clicks, a passenger can consult the rules and recommendations for every Lufthansa Group flight.

For Miles & More customers there is one more benefit, namely, they can log in on the Brussels Airlines website, check their miles balance, access an overview of their online bookings or make quicker bookings thanks to prefilled passenger details.

With these new features, Brussels Airlines increases the accessibility and user comfort on the website for its customers. This step is part of a larger process to harmonize the processes and system landscape with that of the Lufthansa Group, an important synergy that brings value to Brussels Airlines, as it means that future web developments and improvements within the group will be available to Brussels Airlines as well.