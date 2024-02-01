Brussels Airlines goes biking and hiking in Ghana to promote development of tourism in the Volta region

Brussels Airlines has launched the 6th edition of “Bike in Africa,” taking place in the Volta region of Ghana. The initiative involves 120 employees from Lufthansa Group exploring the region through biking and hiking.

Brussels Airlines, known as an Africa expert within the group, aims to foster awareness and closeness to the continent among its employees. In addition to the adventure, Brussels Airlines will support local companies Bravehearts Expedition LTD and Wasteman Ghana, contributing to sustainable tourism development in the Volta region.

Workshops on corporate strategy and design thinking will be conducted in collaboration with students from the Heritage University in Accra and Help Alliance, the charity organisation of Lufthansa Group.

The initiative reflects Brussels Airlines’ commitment to being a true partner for the African countries it serves.