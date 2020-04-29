Brussels Airlines further extends the temporary suspension of its flights by two weeks until 31 May

The ongoing travel restrictions around the world and the continued low to no demand resulting hereof obliges Belgium’s home carrier to extend the temporary suspension of its operations by another two weeks. As a consequence, flight operations will not restart before June 1 st

Customers have the time until 31 August 2020 to rebook their tickets to a new departure date and/or other destination. Travel can be postponed until 30 April 2021. More information can be found on www.brusselsairlines.com

The Belgian carrier keeps capacity standby for possible additional repatriation flights and the transport of humanitarian freight

To restart its operations, Brussels Airlines works on a reduced but stable flight offer that will gradually be increased following the evolution of the demand

Temporary technical unemployment for all 4,200 Brussels Airlines employees will be extended in line with the temporary suspension of its flight operations

The worldwide Coronavirus crisis and the ongoing travel restrictions imposed by many countries around the world, oblige Brussels Airlines to further postpone the restart of its operations, which was planned for May 15th. The airline has now decided to extend the temporary suspension of its flights until May 31st.

Customers who have provided their phone number or e-mail address during the booking process will be automatically informed about changes in the flight programme. Furthermore, an extensive goodwill policy for customers is in place, offering passengers the opportunity to postpone their travel plans until latest 30 April 2021.

In line with the extension of the flight suspension and a gradual restart of its operations, Brussels Airlines will prolong the temporary technical unemployment for the entire company.

Brussels Airlines today decided to extend the temporary suspension of all its flights. Until May 31st, the airline will focus on possible additional repatriation flights and the transport of cargo.

“Based on currently available figures, the aviation industry expects only a gradual recovery of the demand for air travel. For that reason, we also plan a phased build-up of our network and flight offer. The world of travel after the Coronavirus crisis will look different from before. We are preparing ourselves to make sure that we are ready for this new reality. When the world is ready to fly again, we will be too.” Dieter Vranckx, CEO Brussels Airlines